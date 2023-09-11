American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $157.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

