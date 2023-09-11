American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.88% of American Airlines Group worth $181,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 190.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.03.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

