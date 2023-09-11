América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMX. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut América Móvil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

