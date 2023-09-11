Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.74.

Ambev Trading Down 0.7 %

Ambev stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $2,130,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,459 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 260,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 515,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ambev by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,571,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 180,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

