Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

