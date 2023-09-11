Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1,130.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,228 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $138.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

