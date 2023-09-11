Amaze World (AMZE) Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

