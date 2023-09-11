Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Alumina Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $2.58 on Friday. Alumina has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

