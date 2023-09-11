Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $13,311,676. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

