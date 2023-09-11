Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Center Lake Capital Management LLC

Center Lake Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 275.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 15.1% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,989 shares of company stock worth $13,311,676. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $136.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

