Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of OROCF opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Allkem has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

