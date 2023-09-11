Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ANCTF opened at $52.26 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

