Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,127,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,513,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,513,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

