Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,573 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 5.5% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $41,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,277,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,593,000 after buying an additional 200,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,106,000 after buying an additional 445,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,471,000 after buying an additional 74,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $115.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

