Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Evercore ISI

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.76.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $184.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

