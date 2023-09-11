Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 28th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of AGI opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

