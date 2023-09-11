Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $109.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.68 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 819 shares of company stock worth $75,127 and have sold 37,088 shares worth $3,608,449. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.