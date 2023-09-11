Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $344,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.