Agape APT Corp. (ATPC) Announces September 15th IPO

Agape APT Corp. (ATPC) is planning to raise $7 million in an IPO on Friday, September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,700,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Agape APT Corp. generated $1.8 million in revenue and $1 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $308.4 million.

Network 1 Financial Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Agape APT Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is an uplisting to the NASDAQ from the OTC – Pink Sheets market.) We sell skincare products and dietary supplements through direct sales to distributors in Malaysia. We also operate an advisory services business called the ATP Zeta Health Program. (Incorporated in Nevada) Agape ATP Corporation provides health solution advisory services to its clients. We primarily focus our efforts on attracting customers in Malaysia. We have an advisory services center called the â€śATP Zeta Health Programâ€ť, which is a health program designed to effectively prevent diseases caused by polluted environments, unhealthy dietary intake and unhealthy lifestyles, and the promotion of health. The program aims to promote improved health and longevity through a combination of modern health supplements, proper nutrition and advice from skilled nutritionists and/or dieticians.Â For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, our revenue was approximately $0.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively, and our gross profit was approximately $0.3 million and $0.3 million.Â Our total revenues decreased by approximately 6.9% from approximately 0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to approximately 0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, our revenue was approximately $1.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively, and our gross profit was approximately $1.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively. Our total revenue increased by approximately 82.6% from approximately $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to approximately $1.9 million for the year ended December 31,2022. Our gross profits decreased by approximately 24.8% from approximately $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to approximately $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Our gross profit increased by approximately 65.4% from approximately $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to approximately $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. In order to strengthen the Companyâ€™s supply chain, on May 8, 2020, the Company successfully acquired approximately 99.99% of Agape Superior Living Sdn Bhd, a Malaysia company (â€śASLâ€ť), with the goal of securing an established network marketing sales channel that has been established in Malaysia for the past 18 years. ASL has been offering the Companyâ€™s ATP Zeta Health Program as part of its product lineup. As such, the acquisition creates synergy in the Companyâ€™s operation by boosting the Companyâ€™s retail and marketing capabilities. The acquired subsidiary allows the Company to fulfill its mission of â€śhelping people to create health and wealthâ€ť by providing a financially rewarding business opportunity to distributors and quality products to distributors and customers who seek a healthy lifestyle. The Company deems creating public awareness on wellness and wellbeing lifestyle as essential to enhance the provision of its health solution advisory services; and therefore, incorporated Wellness ATP International Holdings Sdn, Bhd. (â€śWATPâ€ť). Upon its establishment, WATP started collaborating with ASL to carry out various wellness programs. On November 11, 2021, Agape ATP Corporation (Labuan) formed a joint-venture entity, DSY Wellness International Sdn. Bhd. (â€śDSY Wellnessâ€ť) with Mr. Steve Yap following which Agape ATP Corporation (Labuan) owns 60% of the equity interest, to pursue the business of providing complementary health therapies. The establishment of DSY Wellness is a further expansion of our business into the health and wellness industry. Mr. Steve Yap readily owns 33 proprietary formulas for treating non-communicable disease which he has agreed to bring into the company for joint commercialization. Mr. Steve Yap also has existing clients receiving traditional complimentary medicine or â€śTCMâ€ť in Indonesia and China. We offer three series of programs which consist of different services and products: ATP Zeta Health Program, Ă‰NERGĂ‰TIQUE and BEAUNIQUE. Our ATP Zeta Health Program is a health program designed to promote health and general wellbeing designed to prevent health diseases caused by polluted environments, unhealthy dietary intake and unhealthy lifestyles. The program aims to promote improved health and longevity through a combination of modern health supplements, proper nutrition and advice from skilled dieticians as well as trained members and distributors. Our Ă‰NERGĂ‰TIQUE series aims to provide a total dermal solution for a healthy skin beginning from the cellular level. The series is comprised of the Energy Mask series, Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Mousse Facial Cleanser. Our BEAUNIQUE product series focuses on the research of our dietâ€™s impact on modifying gene expressions in order to address genetic variations and deliver a nutrigenomic solution for every individual. The newly established subsidiary DSY WellnessÂ is a further expansion of our business into the health and wellness industry andÂ aims to pursue the business of providing traditional and complementary health therapies. *Note: Revenue and gross profit are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: Agape APT Corp. increased the number of shares in its IPO to 1.65 million shares – up from 1.1 million shares – and cut the price to $4.00 – down from a range of $5.50 to $6.50 – to raise $6.6 million in its public offering/NASDAQ uplisting, according to an S-1/A filing dated Sept. 7, 2023. In an S-1/A filing dated Aug. 24, 2023, Agape APT Corp. disclosed that Network 1 Financial Securities was the sole book-runner, replacing EF Hutton. This public offering’s size and price range have undergone several changes since the S-1 was filed on April 12, 2022; in the S-1, Prime Number Capital was the sole book-runner. The company originally filed to go public in July 2020.) “.

Agape APT Corp. was founded in 2016 and has 30 employees. The company is located at 1705 â€“ 1708, Level 17, Tower 2, Faber Towers, Jalan Desa Bahagia, Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Postal Code: 58100) and can be reached via phone at +(60) 192230099 or on the web at http://www.agapeatpgroup.com/.

