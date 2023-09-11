AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $124.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

