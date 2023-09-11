Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 632 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisor Partners II LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

