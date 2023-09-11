Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 4,298 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor Partners II LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 61.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,551,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 22.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $248.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $294.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.78 and a 200 day moving average of $244.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

