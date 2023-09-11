Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisor Partners II LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,219,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $211.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

