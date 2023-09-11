Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

SPGI opened at $390.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.44.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

