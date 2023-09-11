Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 3,851 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in American Express by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $157.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

