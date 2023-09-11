Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 11,445 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $126.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.11.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

