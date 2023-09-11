Advisor Partners II LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

