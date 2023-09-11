Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

