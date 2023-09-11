Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGT opened at $123.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.75 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

