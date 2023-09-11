Advisor Partners II LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

