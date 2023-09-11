Advisor Partners II LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,280 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 606,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

