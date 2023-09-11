Advisor Partners II LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisor Partners II LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $480.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

