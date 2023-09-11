Advisor Partners II LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor Partners II LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,561 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

