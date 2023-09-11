Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 7,108 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

