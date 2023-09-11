Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 451 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $423.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

