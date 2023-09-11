Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 3,130 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $386.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.75 and its 200-day moving average is $366.85. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

