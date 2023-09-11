Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 24,052 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $297.89 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.