Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $343.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.49 and its 200 day moving average is $333.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

