Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

