Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $630.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $520.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $532.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $560.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.01. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.