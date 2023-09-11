Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.57.

Adobe Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $560.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.01. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

