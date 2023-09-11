Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $560.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.