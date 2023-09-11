AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

