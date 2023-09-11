Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,545 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

