AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.64.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.80). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

