7,570 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $58.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.
Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
