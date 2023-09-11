711,667 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 711,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $245,867,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of Netflix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NFLX opened at $442.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.