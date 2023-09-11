591 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $448.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.66 and its 200-day moving average is $459.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

