5,781 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 55,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock worth $13,311,676. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

