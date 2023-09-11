57,783 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,670,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $137.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

